Allen Fleisig
Wanaque - Fleisig, Allen, 87, a resident of Wanaque, formerly of Teaneck, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sandra of 59 years, loving father of Nathan, Jeffrey, and Brian; the grandfather of six and recently a great grandfather.
Allen was the head of the Industrial Arts Program at Teaneck High School and was the Coordinator of the Work Study Program at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, NJ. He received his BA and a MA from NYU and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War 1953-1955.
Prior to his teaching career, Allen was an apprentice to world famous sculptors and was the youngest exhibitor at age 18 to have his work shown at the National Academy of Design in NYC. He was also the Assistant Director of youth settlement house on the lower east side mentoring underprivileged boys.Throughout his life, Allen's passion has been Landscape Photography especially capturing the beauty of National Parks.
Contributions in Allen's memory may be sent to the , https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, 150 NJ-4, Paramus, NJ followed by entombment at the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ