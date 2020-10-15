Allen Maietta
Franklin Lakes - MAIETTA, Allen, age 74, of Franklin Lakes on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Allen was born in Jersey City. Prior to moving to Franklin Lakes 34 years ago, he had lived in Upper Saddle River. Affectionately referred to as "Big Al," he loved spending time with family and friends and his grandchildren, especially at their home in Montauk, Long Island. A lover of dogs, he leaves behind his constant companion Rocket who will miss their daily walks at Navy Beach. Al was a self-made businessman and a natural salesman. He was the founder and owner of Fantastic Tool in Livingston, NJ, a successful manufacturer of diamond cutting wheels. He sold the business and retired 10 years ago. Al enjoyed golf most of his life, especially the social and competitive nature of the sport. He picked up the game mid-life and made himself into a single digit handicap player. He was a very proud Marine and served his country during the Vietnam War. Allen was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Franklin Lakes.
Allen is survived by his beloved wife Katherine of Franklin Lakes, and his loving children, Keith of Media, PA, Steven and his wife Laura of Park Ridge, Stephanie Gaddi and her husband Peter of CA, and Nicholas and his wife Song-Mee of Washington, DC. Adoring Grandfather to Kayla, Vincent, Peter James, Samuel, Patrick, Louisa, and Leo. He also leaves behind his brother Steven Maietta and his wife Claudia of East Hampton, NY, and his niece and nephew Suzanne and Patrick.
The Maietta family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM -5 PM at the Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. A funeral Service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Allen's memory to the K9s for Warriors at k9sforwarriors.org
, or the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were held by Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road Franklin Lakes, NJ ( www.vpmemorial.com )