Allen Z. Glick
Tenafly - Allen Z. Glick, 78, of Tenafly, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, zaydie and all-around mensch.
He was survived by Sue, the love of his life for over 53 years, along with their children Michael (Michelle) Glick and Alyssa (David) Schlossberg and beloved grandchildren Sam, Lizzie and Abbie Glick; and Rayna, Zev and Avi Schlossberg.
He was an entrepreneur, starting his own medical sales business in the Tri-State area, representing medium to-large companies. He then worked for large corporations attaining top salesman recognition. Prior to engaging in medical sales, he gained his taste for sales in the men's clothing business, working for Charles W. Elbow's men's clothing store in Paterson and Grubman's men's shop in Fair Lawn.
He served many executive capacities as board member, vice president and president at Congregation Beth Israel of the Palisades in Fort Lee (formerly Temple Israel Community Center of Cliffside Park).
Allen served in the New Jersey Army National Guard dental corps.
He graduated from Clifton High School and attended Farleigh Dickinson University.
Allen was a warm, kind-hearted person who was always willing to help anyone in need without any hesitation and with a smile on his face. He maintained a quiet presence yet held a magnetic personality with a bellicose laugh.
He was a constant tinkerer, fixing various items around the house - and fixing things for others in need - including a new-found love for building furniture out of natural materials. He lived up to what he engrained in his children, making the world he left a little better than he found it.
Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel of the Palisades, 1585 Center Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024, 201-947-1555, http://cbiotp.org/.
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.