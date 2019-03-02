|
Allen Zagajewski
Saddle Brook - Allen Zagajewski, age 61, of Saddle Brook passed on February 28, 2019. Allen is survived by his wife Jeannette Nelson, son Michael Nelson-Martin and brother John Zagajewski. He is pre-deceased in life by his parents Adolph and Helen Zagajewski and brother Michael Zagajewski.
Allen worked as a rope man for Ken's Tree Service for many years and was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 415 of Saddle Brook NJ.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook NJ. Visitation and gathering hours at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 6pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.