Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Zagajewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Zagajewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Zagajewski Obituary
Allen Zagajewski

Saddle Brook - Allen Zagajewski, age 61, of Saddle Brook passed on February 28, 2019. Allen is survived by his wife Jeannette Nelson, son Michael Nelson-Martin and brother John Zagajewski. He is pre-deceased in life by his parents Adolph and Helen Zagajewski and brother Michael Zagajewski.

Allen worked as a rope man for Ken's Tree Service for many years and was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 415 of Saddle Brook NJ.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook NJ. Visitation and gathering hours at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 6pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now