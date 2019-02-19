Services
Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC 29484
843-821-4888
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Tri-County Cremation Center
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Argo-Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Argo-Donohue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allison Argo-Donohue Obituary
Allison Argo-Donohue

Ridgeville, SC - Allison Argo-Donohue, 53, of Ridgeville, SC, formerly of Washington Township, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Pre-deceased by beloved husband Patrick Donohue. Devoted mother of Eric and Kelly. Loving daughter of Anthony and Dorothy Argo. Forever remembered by brothers, Anthony L Argo, Jr and his wife Joan. Marc Argo and his wife Gina. She will also be remembered by sister in-law Pamela Donohue-Lichtman and her husband Bob. Loving aunt to Nicholas, Marc, William, James and Thomas. Service to be held at Tri-County Cremation Center in Summerville, SC on March 8th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eric Donohue at 2043 Triple Crown Lane, Ridgeville, SC 29472.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
Download Now