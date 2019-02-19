|
|
Allison Argo-Donohue
Ridgeville, SC - Allison Argo-Donohue, 53, of Ridgeville, SC, formerly of Washington Township, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Pre-deceased by beloved husband Patrick Donohue. Devoted mother of Eric and Kelly. Loving daughter of Anthony and Dorothy Argo. Forever remembered by brothers, Anthony L Argo, Jr and his wife Joan. Marc Argo and his wife Gina. She will also be remembered by sister in-law Pamela Donohue-Lichtman and her husband Bob. Loving aunt to Nicholas, Marc, William, James and Thomas. Service to be held at Tri-County Cremation Center in Summerville, SC on March 8th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eric Donohue at 2043 Triple Crown Lane, Ridgeville, SC 29472.