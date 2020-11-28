Allison DePinto
Clifton - On November 26 Allison Rose Lillian DePinto (nee Blauvelt) of Clifton, formerly of Lyndhurst, 33, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones after an almost five year battle with colon cancer. Allison did not lose her battle with cancer but chose to live her life on her own terms right to the very end.
She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart John of 10 years, who was a tower of strength and love throughout Allison's ordeal, and by her beloved golden doodle Teddy. Allison was an 2005 honors graduate of St. Mary's High School in Rutherford and earned her BSN, also with honors, from the Seton Hall School of Nursing in 2009. She was one of the first nurses to be hired at the re-opened Pascack Valley Hospital where she worked up until the last few years of her life.
Allison was full of life, love and compassion and regularly organized family vacations with her parents, siblings, and friends, often during her numerous chemo sessions. Despite her illness she traveled extensively with John and her parents Donna and Robert Blauvelt of Lyndhurst, regularly visiting Disney World as a Vacation Club member.
She was predeceased by her grandparents George and Irene Blauvelt, grandmother Rose LaMere and uncles David and Daniel LaMere.
Allison leaves behind her devoted younger sister Stacy (Prettyman) and Stacy's husband Cody, her big brother Andrew, her niece Ariana, and special cousins Kate and James Marinchak, their children Daniel and Aven, who is Allison's goddaughter and Emma Blauvelt and numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Allison was fortunate to have a warm and caring relationship with her in-laws Gino and Mary DePinto formerly of Rutherford, Justin and Danielle (John's sister) Feintuch and their children Blake and Taylor who are Allison's godchildren.
Allison also will be missed by her best and long-time friends Therese Roselli and Nicole Frisina who toughed-loved Allison through some of the darkest times of her illness. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and especially the nursing staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute for their wonderful care over the past years.
Family will receive friends Tuesday 3 to 7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave. Rutherford,
Funeral Wednesday 9am from Funeral Home followed by 10am Mass of Christian Liturgy in Our Lady of Mt. Virgin, Garfield.
In Iieu of flowers, donations in Allison's name can be made to the Colon Cancer Alliance. www.ccalliance.org
For condolences visitcalhounmania.com