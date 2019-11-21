|
|
Allison J. Garbely "Allie"
Mahwah - Allison J. Garbely "Allie" passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 23. Born in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania she was a resident of Mahwah. Allie attended Ramapo College in Mahwah where she was majoring in Psychology. She worked as a camp counselor at Camp Sunshine in Ridgewood. She was also an assistant varsity lacrosse coach at Mahwah High School and coached a tournament lacrosse team in the summer. Allie treasured every moment with her family, especially those spent with her siblings Connor, Brett and Emma. She loved the ocean, the sand and the sun, and spent many happy hours with her family and friends at the beach. Allie was a gift to all that knew and loved her. Her infectious laugh, her shining smile and bright eyes drew everyone into her circle of love. Allie was blessed with a generosity of spirit and gladly shared her light with those less fortunate. She connected with all people at an elemental level and had an empathy and understanding for everyone. After a medical relief trip to Brazil, Allie said, "I don't know much, but I do know that the key to happiness is helping those who need it most." Let our memory of Allie live on in service to others. Survivors include her loving mother Megan S. Zabransky, step-father Nelson Zabransky, Jr.; father Joseph M. Garbely, his wife Trish; two brothers Connor P. Garbely and Brett N. Zabransky, her sister Emma J. Zabransky; maternal grandparents Kurt S. Schmid, his wife Pamela; Dona Re C. Shute, her husband Edward G.; paternal grandparents Joseph and Sandra Garbely; uncle Bryan P. Schmid, his wife Tammie, three aunts: Allison S. Ewing, her husband Mike, Erika M. Schmid, Sandra Kerkovich and her husband Heath. Allie is predeceased by her uncle Christopher J. Garbely and is also survived by her cousins, including Grace, Garrett and Tess Ewing. The Receiving of Friends for Allie will be held on Friday. November 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd., Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Inurnment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allie's memory may be made to Camp Sunshine, 1133 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (www.sunshine-snowflake.org)