Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Christodora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Christodora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Christodora Obituary
Alma Christodora

East Stroudsburg, PA - Alma Christodora (nee Naples) 97, of East Stroudsburg, PA. formerly of Lodi and Clifton passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Frank and Antoinette Naples. Before retiring, Alma was a senior clerk for the Passaic Unemployment Office in Passaic for twenty-two years. She was a former member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 in Hasbrouck Heights and the Lodi Moose Club. Beloved wife of the late Gandolf Christodora. Devoted mother of Linda Christodora, Pamela Sinatra and her late husband Dennis, Karen Stapleton and her husband Vincent and the late Frank C. Christodora. Dear sister of Dorothy Magalla and the late Marion Tarsia, Lillian Marchese, Geraldine Marchese, Frank and James Naples. Loving grandmother of Dawn Mangone and her husband Dave, Vincent Stapleton and Kaitlyn Van Horn and her husband Jeremy. Cherished great grandmother of Angelina, Nicholas and Dennis. Funeral Liturgy from Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church Wallington on Monday, July 1st at 11 AM. Entombment following at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Visitation Monday from 8:30-10 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Memorial contributions to the Handicapped Children's Fund c/o B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962, 128 Baldwin Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now