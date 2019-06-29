|
Alma Christodora
East Stroudsburg, PA - Alma Christodora (nee Naples) 97, of East Stroudsburg, PA. formerly of Lodi and Clifton passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Frank and Antoinette Naples. Before retiring, Alma was a senior clerk for the Passaic Unemployment Office in Passaic for twenty-two years. She was a former member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 in Hasbrouck Heights and the Lodi Moose Club. Beloved wife of the late Gandolf Christodora. Devoted mother of Linda Christodora, Pamela Sinatra and her late husband Dennis, Karen Stapleton and her husband Vincent and the late Frank C. Christodora. Dear sister of Dorothy Magalla and the late Marion Tarsia, Lillian Marchese, Geraldine Marchese, Frank and James Naples. Loving grandmother of Dawn Mangone and her husband Dave, Vincent Stapleton and Kaitlyn Van Horn and her husband Jeremy. Cherished great grandmother of Angelina, Nicholas and Dennis. Funeral Liturgy from Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church Wallington on Monday, July 1st at 11 AM. Entombment following at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Visitation Monday from 8:30-10 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Memorial contributions to the Handicapped Children's Fund c/o B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962, 128 Baldwin Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com