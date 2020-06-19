Alma Louise Sumter
Hasbrouck Heights - Alma Louise Sumter, age 86, of Hasbrouck Heights, departed this life on June 12, 2020. She leaves precious memories to her husband Robert Sumter Sr, and children Diane, Robert Jr., Ricardo, Linda, and Jackie
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.