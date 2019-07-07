Services
Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
(973) 697-6700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Germantown Road
West Milford, NJ
Resources
Alphonse "Al" Zuber


1938 - 2019
Alphonse "Al" Zuber Obituary
Alphonse "Al" Zuber

Oak Ridge - Alphonse "Al" Zuber, of Oak Ridge, passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born on March 21,1938 in New York, NY to the late Rene and Maria (Brezeski) Zuber. Al proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He worked for 37 years as a bus driver for NJ Transit before retiring in September of 2000. He is survived by his loving children Cheryl Rhodes and her husband Chris of Stockholm, NJ and Glenn Zuber and his wife Linda of Wayne, NJ; his cherished grandchildren Austin Rhodes and Jessica, Eric and Troy Zuber. He is also survived by his siblings Rene and Anita as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the former husband of the late Elizabeth (Fox) Zuber.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 to 5pm with a prayer service at 4pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral home, 187 La Rue Road, New Foundland, NJ 07480 (For GPS use 1 Post Place).

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.
