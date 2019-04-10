|
|
Alta I. Reid
Bloomingdale - Alta I. Reid (nee Van Riper) passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 at the age of 82. Alta was born and lived her entire life in Bloomingdale, NJ. She was the daughter of Alvie and Gladys (nee Vanderhoff) Van Riper. Alta graduated from Butler High School and was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church. Alta is predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert G. Reid. She is survived by her cousin Janet Schraft and many friends. Services for Alta will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. A viewing will be held Tuesday April 9th from 7 pm to 9 pm. The funeral will be Wednesday April 10th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ 07405.