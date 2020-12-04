Althea D. Ferguson Mrocka



Althea D. Ferguson Mrocka, age 91, passed away peacefully November 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Berkeley Heights, NJ. She was born May 3, 1929 in Birmingham, AL to Wilbur and Althea Ferguson and grew up in Bethel CT. Althea was married for 62 years to Francis Mrocka who preceded her in death in 2018, spending most of their lives in Little Falls, NJ.



Althea graduated from the New Rochelle Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and was a registered pediatric nurse at New Rochelle Hospital in NY. She worked there for many years before settling down to raise a family. She was a fun and loving wife, mother and grandmother who was known for her long walks around the neighborhood, never without her earrings and lipstick. Althea loved traveling with her husband, spending time in her garden, was a fabulous cook and baker (known for her Althea slice) and an avid NASCAR fan.



Althea is survived by her daughter and her husband, Kim and Philip Spellman and two sons and their wives, Paul and Joan Mrocka and Robert and Susan Mrocka; grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, Kevin and Corey, her sister-in-law Christine Ferguson and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Eagle Rescue Squad, 60 Wilmore Road, Little Falls, NJ 07424.









