Alvin J. Walter
Wyckoff - Alvin J. Walter, age 83, of Wyckoff, passed away on September 5, 2020. Alvin was a proud resident of Wyckoff for 63 years. Alvin was an electrical engineer for numerous telecommunication companies over the years, happily retiring decades ago. He lived his life for his family, first for his own children, and then for his grandchildren. Alvin is survived by his loving children: Mark (Paula) of Florida, NY, Loree (Kenneth) Ranges of Midland Park, NJ, Thomas (Donna) of Greensboro, MD, Alice (Donald) Lewis of Boonton, NJ. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren: Daniel, Jaime, John, Brian, Rachael, Kevin, David, Megan, Scott, Michelle and Blyne. He will be missed by his Great grandchildren: Axel, Lane, Hazel, Storie, Zeppelin, and Kingston. Alvin is predeceased by his loving wife of over 50 years, Barbara, his eldest son, Andrew, and two grandchildren: Thomas & Michael. He is also survived by his brothers: William & Robert. A visitation will be Thursday, Sept 10, from 2-5pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com
. A private family interment will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association
PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.