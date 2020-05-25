Alvin Kusar
Jersey City - Alvin Kusar, 87, of Jersey City, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he had been a resident for almost 40 years. Al also lived in Hoboken and Weehawken. He worked for Horizon House in Fort Lee before retiring.
Loving father of Jennifer Mulholland and her husband Jerry Mulholland, of Elmwood Park.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.
patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.