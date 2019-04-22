|
|
Alvin S. Bogart
- - Alvin S. Bogart, a U.S. Navy war veteran, teacher, and beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather died on April 20. He was 97.
Bogart graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1942 and served in the Pacific on the USS New Mexico during World War II, earning four battle stars and a presidential citation. After the war, he taught at the Naval Academy until 1946, reaching the rank of Lt. Commander.
Bogart was born in Paterson, NJ. He was predeceased by the "two loves of his life"-the late Leila Berliner Bogart and the late Mildred Kanter Bogart. He is survived by his three daughters, Karen Johnston (Dennis), Donna Feigenbaum (Steve), and Audrey Bittman (David); four grandchildren, Heather Matheny (Shane), Randi Marshall (Scott), Lee Feigenbaum (Lynn), and Sarah Hardy (Solomon); and five great grandchildren, Julia, Layla, Seth, Zack, and Grayson.
Bogart received his Master of Business Administration from the College of Insurance and had a long career in insurance and financial planning. He taught economics and finance at Upsala College and later started a Certified Financial Planning certification program at Bergen Community College.
Bogart loved problem solving, duplicate bridge, sudoku and crossword puzzles (in pen!) and always tried to think outside the box. But his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
A funeral service will be held at Louis Suburban in Fair Lawn, NJ April 23 at 3 pm, with visitation to be held at the Feigenbaum home in Glen Rock April 23 and April 24. The family requests that donations be made to the Friends of the Jewish Chapel at the U.S. Naval Academy or the Wayne chapter of the Jewish War Veterans of NJ.