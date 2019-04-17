|
|
Alvin Seligson, MD
Fair Lawn - Seligson - Alvin, M.D., age 94, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away Monday afternoon, April 15, 2019, with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Iris Raff Seligson, devoted father of Eileen Janowsky (Dr. Steven Janowsky) of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, proud grandfather of Susan and David Janowsky, and dear brother of Aaron Seligson of New York, NY.
He served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and then practiced ophthalmology in Fair Lawn for close to 50 years. He was a long-time active member of the Fair Lawn Rotary Club.
Services will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Emerson, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Alvin Seligson may be made to your own favorite charity.