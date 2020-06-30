Alys E Rea



Park Ridge - Alys E Rea, 97 of Park Ridge NJ, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Kearny NJ and resided in Park Ridge NJ since 1926. She graduated Valedictorian from Park Ridge High School in 1941.



Alys was a devout Catholic of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge NJ. She served as Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Rosary Society.



Beloved wife of Malcolm for 72 years. Survived by son, Steven, daughter Carolyn, grandchildren Tamarah Peterson, (Barry), Robert DeGroat (Heather), Raymond DeGroat; and 6 great grandchildren.



Alys was predeceased by husband Malcolm, daughter Cynthia, parents Charles and Amelia Mohn, brother Arnold Mohn and sister Elinor Cusati.



We love you Mom, Grandma, Nana



Alys's life will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020. All services will be private.









