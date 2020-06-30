Alys E. Rea
Alys E Rea

Park Ridge - Alys E Rea, 97 of Park Ridge NJ, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Kearny NJ and resided in Park Ridge NJ since 1926. She graduated Valedictorian from Park Ridge High School in 1941.

Alys was a devout Catholic of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge NJ. She served as Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Rosary Society.

Beloved wife of Malcolm for 72 years. Survived by son, Steven, daughter Carolyn, grandchildren Tamarah Peterson, (Barry), Robert DeGroat (Heather), Raymond DeGroat; and 6 great grandchildren.

Alys was predeceased by husband Malcolm, daughter Cynthia, parents Charles and Amelia Mohn, brother Arnold Mohn and sister Elinor Cusati.

We love you Mom, Grandma, Nana

Alys's life will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020. All services will be private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
