Services
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
(845) 634-6110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine's Church
New City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyse Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyse Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyse Adams Obituary
Alyse Adams

Park Ridge - Alyse Adams (nee Witt) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ was 68 when she went home to Heaven on July 23rd, 2019. Alyse was the daughter of Angelina and Aloysius Witt and grew up in New City, NY. She graduated from Clarkstown High School, then married her young love Thomas in 1970 and was a lifelong resident of Park Ridge, NJ. Alyse's family was proud of her when she earned her Bachelors Degree from Dominican College while working full time and raising a family. Alyse enjoyed working for many years at Volvo Cars and then Mercedes Benz. Alyse loved cooking with fresh ingredients and enjoyed spending time in her garden. Alyse lavished attention on her grandchildren and she was adored as their OMA. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughters Tamsen and Loren, sons-in-law Andrew and Tom and her Grandchildren Ava, Marina, Hudson and Isabelle. Alyse shared a close bond with her sisters Marie and Lois and her brother Al. She is predeceased by her loving sister Nancy. Her family and friends loved her dearly and will never forget her strength of character, love and devotion and her grace and kindness.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1st from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00PM at Higgins Funeral Home in New City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00AM at Saint Augustine's Church in New City, NY followed by eternal rest at the Gate of Heaven in Valhalla, New York.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now