Alyse Adams
Park Ridge - Alyse Adams (nee Witt) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ was 68 when she went home to Heaven on July 23rd, 2019. Alyse was the daughter of Angelina and Aloysius Witt and grew up in New City, NY. She graduated from Clarkstown High School, then married her young love Thomas in 1970 and was a lifelong resident of Park Ridge, NJ. Alyse's family was proud of her when she earned her Bachelors Degree from Dominican College while working full time and raising a family. Alyse enjoyed working for many years at Volvo Cars and then Mercedes Benz. Alyse loved cooking with fresh ingredients and enjoyed spending time in her garden. Alyse lavished attention on her grandchildren and she was adored as their OMA. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughters Tamsen and Loren, sons-in-law Andrew and Tom and her Grandchildren Ava, Marina, Hudson and Isabelle. Alyse shared a close bond with her sisters Marie and Lois and her brother Al. She is predeceased by her loving sister Nancy. Her family and friends loved her dearly and will never forget her strength of character, love and devotion and her grace and kindness.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1st from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00PM at Higgins Funeral Home in New City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00AM at Saint Augustine's Church in New City, NY followed by eternal rest at the Gate of Heaven in Valhalla, New York.