|
|
Alyssa Marie Falone
Prospect Park - Alyssa Marie Falone, 26, of Prospect Park passed away on March 22, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Alyssa settled in Prospect Park, 5 years ago.
Beloved daughter of Gene and Carmen (Borrero) Falone. Loving sister of Gene Falone and Alana Falone. Cherished granddaughter of Virgilio and Carmen Borrero and Gene Falone. Dear aunt of Brylan Corella.
Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com