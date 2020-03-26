Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Alyssa Marie Falone

Alyssa Marie Falone Obituary
Alyssa Marie Falone

Prospect Park - Alyssa Marie Falone, 26, of Prospect Park passed away on March 22, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Alyssa settled in Prospect Park, 5 years ago.

Beloved daughter of Gene and Carmen (Borrero) Falone. Loving sister of Gene Falone and Alana Falone. Cherished granddaughter of Virgilio and Carmen Borrero and Gene Falone. Dear aunt of Brylan Corella.

Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
