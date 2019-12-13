|
|
Amalia Ciampa
Totowa - Amalia Ciampa (nee Noviello), age 90 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario Ciampa (2014). Loving mother of Pasquale Ciampa, Alfonso Ciampa and his wife AnnMarie, and Anthony Ciampa and his wife Rosina. Adoring grandmother of James Ciampa, Raquel Lima and her husband Salvatore, Alexandra Ciampa, Natalie Ciampa, Julia Ciampa, Talulah Ciampa, Mario Ciampa, and Olivia Ciampa. Loving great-grandmother of Salvatore and Amalia Lima. Amalia is also survived by 5 siblings. Born in Montefalcione, Prov Di Avellino, Italy she lived in Italy for 28 years before emigrating to England. She lived in England for 3 years before immigrating to the United States and residing in Brooklyn, NY. She lived in Brooklyn for 23 years before moving to Totowa. She was a seamstress for many years at various factories in England, New York, and Paterson before helping her family open A&A Fine Foods, Lincoln Park in 1992 where she was the original cook. Mrs. Ciampa was a phenomenal cook and cooking for others made her happy. She was always the life of the party. She was also a homemaker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Monday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.