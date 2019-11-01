|
|
Amelia D. (Pitocco) Sowa
Wayne - age 98, of Wayne passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Mrs. Sowa was a dance teacher at the Arthur Murray Studios before retiring. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation RC Church and a member of the Golden Key Club of Wayne. Mrs. Sowa held the distinction of being the longest living member of the Golden Age Circle of Wayne. Beloved mother of Marilyn and her husband Peter Cyran, and Dolores and the late Russell Warmolts. Devoted grandmother of Shawn Michael and his wife Jennifer Cyran, Dina and her husband Steve Feneck, and Kendra Warmolts. Amelia was predeceased by her husband, Adam T.; her son, Adam; and her grandson, Peter Adam Cyran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. The family will receive friends from 9-11 am at the church before the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Sowa's name may be made to the , or to the , .