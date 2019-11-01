Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Sowa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia D. (Pitocco) Sowa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia D. (Pitocco) Sowa Obituary
Amelia D. (Pitocco) Sowa

Wayne - age 98, of Wayne passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Mrs. Sowa was a dance teacher at the Arthur Murray Studios before retiring. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation RC Church and a member of the Golden Key Club of Wayne. Mrs. Sowa held the distinction of being the longest living member of the Golden Age Circle of Wayne. Beloved mother of Marilyn and her husband Peter Cyran, and Dolores and the late Russell Warmolts. Devoted grandmother of Shawn Michael and his wife Jennifer Cyran, Dina and her husband Steve Feneck, and Kendra Warmolts. Amelia was predeceased by her husband, Adam T.; her son, Adam; and her grandson, Peter Adam Cyran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. The family will receive friends from 9-11 am at the church before the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Sowa's name may be made to the , or to the , .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -