Amelia Marano
Hawthorne - Marano, Amelia, age 88, of Hawthorne on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Avellino, Italy, Amelia was a parishioner of St. Michael's R.C Church in Paterson and worked as a machine operator for New Era in Paterson for many years.
Amelia was the beloved wife of the late Enrico Marano (2016). Cherished mother of Antonio Marano and his wife Maria of North Haledon and the late Ulderico Marano and his wife, Lucia of Hawthorne. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Christopher, Eric, and Jessica Marano.
A funeral mass will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Fair Lawn Cemetery in Fair Lawn. Visiting hours will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
.