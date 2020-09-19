1/
Amelia (Antonelli) Riccardi
1921 - 2020
Amelia Riccardi (nee Antonelli)

Waldwick - Amelia Riccardi (nee Antonelli), 99, passed away on September 18, 2020 lifelong resident of Waldwick, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Riccardi. Loving mother of Anthony and his late wife Sylvia, Louis and his companion Barbara and Rosemarie Enberg and her husband Hank. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Michele, Christine, Jody, Brendalyn, Lynda, Anthony, Lisa and Gina. Adored great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of the late Ralph Antonelli and Edward Antonelli. Amelia will be remembered for her cooking skills, her generosity and the love she had for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Amelia retired after working for many years at Superior Trademark in Waldwick, NJ. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Luke's R.C. Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Luke's R.C. Church with interment to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery both in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Amelia to the Waldwick Ambulance Corps or St. Luke's R.C. Church.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
