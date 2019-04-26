|
Amorie J. McClenny
- - Amorie J. McClenny on April 20, 2019. Beloved son of Aaron McClenny, and Ebonie Nunnally. Loving brother of Aaron Young, Onyia Young, Aarion McClenny, Amora McClenny, and Amir McClenny. Grandson of Gerald Nunnally, Icylin Nunnally, Lisa McClenny, and Joe McClenny. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday April 27, 12 noon at New Hope Baptist Church First St. at Berdan Pl. (Lois A. "Sissy" Braithwaite Pl.), Hackensack. Visitation 10-12 noon Saturday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.