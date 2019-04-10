|
Amy Elizabeth Floyd
Ridgefield Park - Amy Elizabeth Floyd, a lifelong resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 48 years. Amy was a graduate of Princeton University obtaining her B.A. in American History, and went on to Fordham University Law School where she obtained her law degree.
Amy was an avid reader of all genres of books. She was a diehard Yankee fan who knew all the players statistics and would anxiously await opening day. Beloved daughter of the late Kathleen Floyd. She was also pre deceased by her aunt Mary A. Floyd and her grandparents Joseph and Marguerite Floyd. Amy is survived by her loving aunt Jane Floyd, many cousins, relatives, and close friends who will dearly miss her. She was a great person who always placed others' needs before her own. The Funeral Service on Saturday, April 13th at 9:30 AM at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. Interment following at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 - 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com