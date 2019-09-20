|
Amy Hofstatter Baker
Rockaway Borough - Amy Hofstatter Baker, age 46, of Rockaway Borough, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rita Hofstatter and Martin Hofstatter. She is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Harry III, and her cherished children, Melissa & Harry IV, her dear sister, Tina and her husband Louis Giliberti, and dear cousin, Andrew and his wife Brittany Schulman. She is also survived and will be sorely missed by her loyal, furry, child, Chestnut Baker, who was always by her side, while she was fighting this fight. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Her family and friends were everything to her. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family whenever possible. Her courage and strength were admired by all who knew her. She enjoyed her work as Human Resources Manager for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library before she left there in 2011, and had served with the Garfield and Saddle Brook Ambulance Corps. She always put others first, even while battling her own illness.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, W-150 State Route 4, Paramus, New Jersey, with interment to follow at Beth-El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.