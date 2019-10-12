|
Amy Kantor Dunne
Rochelle Park - Amy Kantor Dunne, 35, of Rochelle Park passed away suddenly of a heart attack on October 11, 2019. Predeceased by her mother, Elaine Landau, her twin sister, Dara Kantor, and her brother, Neil Kantor. Survived by her loving husband, John Dunne, daughter Kaylee, son, Jake and stepdaughter Alyssa. Also survived by her father, Howard Kantor, her sister, Mindi Kantor Urena, her biological mother, Patricia Hudson, and aunts, uncles and cousins. Amy's kindness, generosity and uplifting sense of humor will be missed by all. Services at Robert Schoem Menorah Chapel, 150 Route 4, Paramus, NJ on Sunday, October 13 at 2:30PM. Donations in her name to Arnold Gold Foundation for Humanism in Medicine.