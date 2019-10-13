Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Madonna Cemetery
Ft. Lee, NJ
Ridgefield Park - Ana Baresic passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Croatia she immigrated to the U.S. in 1967 settling in Cliffside Park. She was a resident of Toms River before moving to Ridgefield Park. Ana was a parishioner of St. John's Church in Fairview, she loved to cook and enjoyed crocheting. Ana retired as a Seamstress where she worked in Union City for many years. Her husband Joseph passed away in 2001. She is survived by her two loving sons: Steve Baresic, his wife Maria; and Jerry Baresic; four grandchildren: Jerry, Steven, Christian and Lance. She is also survived by two brothers: Vido Budija, Srecko Budija and two sisters Albina Glavan and Milka Basic. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will a celebrated on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will follow at Madonna Cemetery in Ft. Lee. Contributions in Ana's memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
