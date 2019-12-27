|
|
Ana (Ramos) Rivera
Wayne - Rivera, Ana (Ramos), 90 of Wayne formerly of Clifton, passed away on December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lino Rivera. Loving mother of Frankie Rivera of Lake Hiawatha, Lino Rivera of Verona, Eliezer Rivera of Wallington and Noemi Rivera-Gil of North Arlington. She is also survived by three grandchildren Anthony Rivera, Kyra Gil and Raquel Gil.
Ana was born in Naguabo, Puerto Rico and moved to the Bronx in 1953, she lived in Paterson and Clifton before moving to Wayne. She worked in Child Care at Ebenezer Church in Paterson.
Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 9 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting on Monday from 4PM to 8PM.