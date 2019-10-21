|
|
Anastasia (Berdnik) Lazor
Clifton - Lazor, Anastasia (Berdnik), 92, Clifton, passed away on October 20, 2019. Born in Zawieluwie, Poland, on March 12, 1927, she came to the U.S. in 1947 and settled in Brooklyn, N.Y.C. before moving to Garfield and then Clifton in 1958. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church Passaic, N.J., Anastasia was employed by Federal Sweets, Clifton, Yardley of London, Totowa and SmithKline Beecham in Clifton. She retired in 1990.
Beloved wife for 58 years of the late John Lazor who passed away in 2008. Loving mother to John and his wife Alexandra of Clifton, Edward and his wife Michele of Mahwah, Robert and his late wife Mary of Hewitt, and Michael of Clifton, 6 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 of 9 her siblings, brother Stephen, and sisters Lydia, Teena and Jane.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's R C Church - Passaic at 10 AM Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 1 PM to 5 PM.
www.marroccos.com