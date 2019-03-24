|
|
Andre Magioros
River Edge - Andre Magioros, 87, formerly of River Edge, passed peacefully at home in Summerville, SC on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Lourdes Magioros, devoted father to Mary Anna Tsivelekidis and her husband Athanasios Tsivelekidis, and Evelyn Magioros, proud grandfather to Evangelos Tsivelekidis and Jonas Snow.
For many years he owned the Towne Luncheonette in River Edge. After retiring he became a crossing guard in Oradell at the corner of Oradell and Maple Ave. He was an avid gardener, fisher and bowler. He was a member of the River Edge Beautification Committee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Building Fund at 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or UNICEF. Or teach a child to garden, bowl or fish and create memories that will last a lifetime.