André Ungar
Rabbi André Ungar

Rabbi André Ungar, a prominent rabbi in England, South Africa, Canada and the United States, died in his sleep on May 5, 2020; he was 90 years old. Rabbi Ungar was characterized by his courage, intellect, independent thinking, and kindness. He was born in Budapest on July 21, 1929, to Bela and Frederika Ungar. Rabbi Ungar had two younger siblings: George (who predeceased him) and Judith. Rabbi Ungar and his family lived in hiding under false identity papers in 1944 while the Germans occupied Hungary. After the war concluded, he went alone to England, worked on a Zionist youth farm, received his doctorate in philosophy at the University of London, and was ordained as a rabbi by the renowned Leo Baeck.

After serving as a pulpit rabbi in England, Rabbi Ungar went to South Africa, where he continued to serve with great distinction until the South African government expelled him because of his vehement criticism of its apartheid practices. After a short stint in Canada, Rabbi Ungar moved to the United States and served several congregations; his last 44 years were at Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley. Rabbi Ungar taught at Rutgers University, Hofstra University and The New School, lectured widely, and wrote for many Jewish publications.

Rabbi Ungar marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. and spent time in the Birmingham jail because of his civil rights activities.

Rabbi Ungar visited Israel more than 150 times and loved traveling worldwide. He was a big fan of Yehuda Amichai's poetry, Kant, Bach, reading, crossword puzzles, movies (good and bad), and pizza.

Rabbi Ungar's granddaughter Tova Chiba predeceased him. Rabbi Ungar is survived by his beloved wife Judy; sister Judith; 4 children: Michelle (Fred), Reuven (Leah), Eli (Harley) and Ari (Rebecca); 17 grandchildren: Jeremy, Zachary, Tzipora (Yaakov), Moshe (Reut), Baruch, Tiferet (Chananel), Yeshayahu, Chananya, Aderet, Shifra, Shvut Ami, Maya, Caleb, Eva, Mera, Rory and Reggie; and 7 great-grandchildren: Amiel, Chemda, Mevasseret, Aharon, Benyamin, David and Shlomit; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to www.rickhodes.org or to the charity of your choice.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
