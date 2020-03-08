Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Andrea L. Knoeller

Andrea L. Knoeller Obituary
Andrea L. Knoeller

New Milford - Andrea L. Knoeller of New Milford passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Louise and Andrew Knoeller. Beloved sister of Debra Knoeller. Loving niece of Jennie Wirth and many caring cousins. Andrea was a loyal NY Yankee fan and will be watching with her dad and uncle from above. Andrea is now at peace. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
