Andrea L. Knoeller
New Milford - Andrea L. Knoeller of New Milford passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Louise and Andrew Knoeller. Beloved sister of Debra Knoeller. Loving niece of Jennie Wirth and many caring cousins. Andrea was a loyal NY Yankee fan and will be watching with her dad and uncle from above. Andrea is now at peace. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com