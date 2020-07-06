Andrea M. KivlehanAndrea M. Kivlehan, 52, of New Jersey, died July 2, 2020, at her mother's home in Reeders, PA.Born on May 27, 1968 in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John Kivlehan and the late Jean (Gilbert) Kivlehan. She is the stepdaughter of Cherry Kivlehan of Clifton, NJ.Andrea worked in computer technical support.She loved traveling, skiing, boating, hiking and spending the Fourth of July with her family and friends by the lake.Surviving are her sisters, Christina Class of Ringwood, NJ and Veronica Kivlehan of Kingston, NY; her nieces Morgan Class and Cassidy Lohrer; and her nephew, Stephen Class.A Memorial Service will be held in the near future.