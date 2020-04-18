Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Andrea Maldonado Obituary
Clifton - Andrea Maldonado, 86, of Clifton, passed away on April 14, 2020. Born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, she lived in New York City and Passaic before moving to Clifton. Andrea was a Social Worker for the City of Newark as well as the City of Passaic for many years.

Beloved wife of Epifanio. Devoted mother of Beatriz Maldonado of E. Orange, Alberto Maldonado and his wife Marissa of Paterson, and the late Jose Antonio Rivera, who passed away in 1992. Loving grandmother of Rosita, Edwardo, Miguel, Lianne and Jessica. Cherished great grandmother of Tianna, Jennessy and Justin. Dear sister of Joe, Julio, Sixta, Josephina and Isabel. Dear aunt of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
