1/
Andrew "Bud" Closterman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Bud" Closterman

Andrew "Bud" Closterman, age 95, was born on November 25, 1924, in Garfield, NJ, to Anthony and Jennie (Hopper) Closterman, and was the youngest of five children. He died from natural causes on May 5, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Andrew served during WWII as a Surgical Technician in Germany and France and was honorably discharged in 1946. Andrew married Wanda Watras in 1947 at the Church of the Transfiguration in Wallington, NJ; they were married for 64 years until Wanda's death in 2012. Wanda and Andrew had two children, Randy Closterman (Jane), Overland Park, KS, and Eileen Closterman, Lexington, KY. Andrew was proud of his four grandchildren: Becca Closterman (Bret Donaldson), Chicago, IL, and grandchildren from Kansas: Ryan Closterman (Sherry), Lindsay Closterman, and Erin Sanders (Kyle). He was amazed he lived long enough to enjoy five great-grandchildren: Oliver, Ben, Andrew, Adalyn, and Maya. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, and son, Randy (2018). Andrew is survived by his daughter, Eileen, daughter-in-law, Jane, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Andrew and Wanda lived in Passaic until Wanda's death in 2012. Andrew then moved to Kansas to be close to Randy and his family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Andrew's burial services at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, NJ, will be held in 2021 (details to be determined later).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved