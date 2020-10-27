Andrew "Bud" Closterman



Andrew "Bud" Closterman, age 95, was born on November 25, 1924, in Garfield, NJ, to Anthony and Jennie (Hopper) Closterman, and was the youngest of five children. He died from natural causes on May 5, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Andrew served during WWII as a Surgical Technician in Germany and France and was honorably discharged in 1946. Andrew married Wanda Watras in 1947 at the Church of the Transfiguration in Wallington, NJ; they were married for 64 years until Wanda's death in 2012. Wanda and Andrew had two children, Randy Closterman (Jane), Overland Park, KS, and Eileen Closterman, Lexington, KY. Andrew was proud of his four grandchildren: Becca Closterman (Bret Donaldson), Chicago, IL, and grandchildren from Kansas: Ryan Closterman (Sherry), Lindsay Closterman, and Erin Sanders (Kyle). He was amazed he lived long enough to enjoy five great-grandchildren: Oliver, Ben, Andrew, Adalyn, and Maya. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, and son, Randy (2018). Andrew is survived by his daughter, Eileen, daughter-in-law, Jane, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Andrew and Wanda lived in Passaic until Wanda's death in 2012. Andrew then moved to Kansas to be close to Randy and his family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Andrew's burial services at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, NJ, will be held in 2021 (details to be determined later).









