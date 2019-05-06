Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Andrew Cryan Obituary
Andrew Cryan

Rochelle Park - Andrew Joseph "Joe", 80, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Before retiring, Joe worked for the Archdiocese of NY as a construction consultant . He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" Cryan (nee Driscoll ). Loving father of Éireann Cryan and Conor Cryan. Cherished brother of James Cryan and the late Frances, Raymond and Gussie. Joe is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. Private cremation.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Residence, 30 Montgomery Circle, New Rochelle, NY, 10804

