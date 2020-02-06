|
|
Andrew (Andy) Devoto
Andrew (Andy) Devoto, our loving Father, Pop Pop and Friend, passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on January 28, 2020 with his Son and Daughter by his side at the age of 87 years old. Born and raised in North Bergen, Andy lived a very simple life. He was all about Family and Friends and loved his Grandchildren dearly, always making a point to visit them. He was a Floor Contractor until his late 60's and did not know what the word "Retired" meant. Even in his 80's he was still fixing things and keeping himself busy at the Madison Senior Housing where he lived the last 5 years of his life. He always put his family and friends first before his needs. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (nee Serventi) Devoto, brothers Fredrick and Joseph and sister, Emilia Keating. Surviving are his son, Andy Devoto, and wife Kim of Ridgefield and daughter, Debbie Gupta and husband, Sharad of Madison. He is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren, Alexandra, A.J., Andrew and Victoria. A memorial service will be held at Mc Corry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, N.J. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a prayer service between those hours. Andy will be remembered by all who knew him for his kind heart and love for his family and friends. We will forever be blessed with all the treasured memories we shared with him. For information and directions visit
www.mccorrybrothers.com