Andrew E. Kaczynski
Lodi - KACZYNSKI, Andrew E., age 51, of Lodi, died on November 16, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was raised most of his life in Garfield living in Clifton and settling in Lodi. Andrew was a devoted lifelong parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church where he was a founding member of the Parish Life Committee since 1987, a leader with the Feast Committee since 1997, a Lector for over 25 years, Chairperson of the Stewardship Committee, and the MC at the Annual St. Joseph's Day Dinner. Andrew as idea generator was instrumental with all the fundraising projects at the church. Development fundraising was also his career specialty with non-profit organizations and recently was the Development Manager at Center on Addiction, the former Director of Annual Giving at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Former Development Officer for the National Center for Children in Poverty at Columbia University, all of NY, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, Matthew "Eddie" and Marie, and his brothers, Matthew and Anthony. Andrew is survived by his loving brother, Joseph and wife Karen, a sister-in-law, Adrienne Kaczynski, and he was a dear uncle of Lauren, Ryan, Alex, Gabrielle, Matthew and wife Lauren, and great-uncle of Lyla and Madison. Visiting Friday 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Saturday, November 23, 2019, arriving 10 am at the funeral home followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church. The Kaczynski family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com