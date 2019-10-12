|
Andrew Edward Steck
North Wildwood - Andrew Edward Steck, 85 of North Wildwood passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Care One at Wall with his family at his bedside.
Born in New York, Andrew and his late wife Virginia lived in Glendale, Queens, NY and then in Pequannock Township, NJ before retiring to North Wildwood, NJ in 1999. Andrew was a graduate of St. Francis College, Brooklyn. He worked as a Pharmaceutical Salesman in New York City, and then went out on his own and founded Martek Pharmacal in 1969. The business continues to be run by his son and grandsons in at their facility in Lakewood.
As a resident of North Wildwood, he lived directly on the ocean and enjoyed looking out to sea for many hours on end. He was active in the community there, being a member of the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge # 1896, the Wildwood Emerald Society and he enjoyed Friday night Happy Hour with his friends at LaPiazza.
Andrew was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Virginia A. (nee Cioffari) Steck in 2018 whom he met when he was 13, and his parents Edward and Louise (nee Stermer) Steck.
Surviving to carry on his legacy are his devoted children; Laurie Troisi and husband John, Lynne Sweeney and husband Tim, and Drew Steck and wife Kath, his 8 grandchildren; Jonathan Troisi and wife Nikki, Nicholas Troisi and wife Allie, Kelly Smith and husband John Paul, Daniel Sweeney and wife Stephanie, Melissa Sweeney, Jamie Sweeney, Julie Sweeney, Ryan Sweeney, and 8 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be Friday from 4-8 PM followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Flowers are appreciated or Donations may be made in Andrew's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
For more information or to offer online condolences