Waldwick - Andrew J Ferrone passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 84. Andrew is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Jackman) of 60 years, His Children Andrew and his wife Mary, James and his wife Deborah, Diane and her husband Anthony, his grandchildren Christopher and Jack, his stepgrandchildren Jordan and Alyssa. He served for 2 years in the army and obtained the rank of Cpl. Andrew grew up in Manhattan before marrying and moving to the Bronx and eventually New Jersey to raise their 3 children. Andrew enjoyed spending time with family and coaching their kids in sports and spending time on the sidelines at Bergenfield High School Football games taking photographs. He was an avid swimmer in his youth and enjoyed spending time at the Jersey shore with his family. He worked for many years for JCPenney as a Quality Control Engineer until he retired. He is a Past Grand Knight of Pope John XXIII and enjoyed volunteering for them. In retirement, he enjoyed repairing Lionel trains and was an advocate of WWII veterans. Andrew had a deep love for family, and was always the first to call when there was good news to be spread. Although he was an only child, he is survived by many cousins that were brothers and sisters to him. He is also survived by his niece Catherine and her husband Dan and daughter Sara, and nephew John. Services will be private and Celebration of Andrew's life will be held at later date. If you would like to share a memory of Andrew or send condolences to the family, please visit the our Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home web site, www.vpfh.com. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew's name may be given to the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 244, Waldwick, NJ 07463.