Andrew J. Adzima
Port St. Lucie - Andrew J. Adzima, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on February 24, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mr. Adzima resided in Clifton for 36 years before moving to Florida in 1970. He was a self-employed exporter of machinery and spare parts until his retirement. Mr. Adzima was a proud United States Navy veteran of the Korean War and achieved the rank of First Class Petty Officer.
He was one of the original founders and parishioner of Saints Cyril & Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church in Fort Pierce, Florida and a former parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Passaic, New Jersey.
Mr. Adzima was a Life Honorary Member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Msgr. Stein General Assembly #0645; a Life Honorary Member 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Fr. Perez Council #262 of Passaic; a Life Member of American Legion Post #0400, Florida; Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #15010 of Florida; a Life Member of USS Fulton (AS-11) (Submarine Tender) Association; and a Former Member USS Latimer APA-152 (Amphibious Attack Transport).
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Dorothy Marie (nee Derkacs) in 2015;one daughter, Donna Marie Spaven; his parents, Stephen and Mary Adzima; his brother, Stephen George Adzima; and his sister, Mary Ann Coman and her husband, Daniel Richard Coman.
Survivors include: one daughter, Debra Abeling and her husband, Michael of Fontana, California; four grandchildren, Stephanie Carr (John), Jacqueline Abeling (Loren Cowdery), Andrew Hicks and Jessica Abeling; one great-grandson, Mason Hicks; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Services will be held Monday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel, 96 First St., Passaic, NJ. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, South Hackensack, NJ.