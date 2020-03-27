|
Andrew J. Demes
Montvale - Andrew J. Demes of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Jordan) for 54 years. Devoted father of James A. Demes and his wife Karen, Margaret (Peg) D. Seifer and her husband Michael. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Matthew Demes and Katherine and Benjamin Seifer. Dear brother of the late George Demes. Born in Philadelphia in 1931, Andy spent four years in Greece before returning to Philadelphia, graduating from Upper Darby High School. Enlisting in the US Army, he was stationed in Panama during the Korean War, where he was a tanker in the 33rd Infantry. He graduated from Temple University in 1956 with a BS in Education as the top military student of the ROTC program. Reenlisting in the Army with a regular commission, he completed the Ranger course at Fort Benning and was a 1st Lieutenant at Fort Bragg. After his service, he taught at Valley Forge Military Academy, Pascack Valley High School, and in Gallup, NM, where he earned his Master of Education in Science at the University of New Mexico in 1964. Returning to NJ, he taught biology at Emerson High School and then at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan for 20 years. Andy was a parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ. He was active in the American Legion Post 153, where he was on the rifle squad and served as Chartered Organization Representative for Boy Scout Troop 334. He served as secretary of the 33rd Infantry Regimental Combat Team Association and was a member of the American Korean War Veterans, Chorwon Chapter. He enjoyed building model trains, drawing, photography, and was a private pilot. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the and the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Park Ridge, NJ. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com