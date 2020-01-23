|
|
Andrew J. Fineman
Andrew J. Fineman, loving father, grandfather, teacher, and friend, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the age of 75 following a long illness. Andy was born in Bronx, NY and lived in various places around the country and world before settling in Upper Greenwood Lake, NJ in 1985, where he found his true home.
Andy was dedicated to a life of service, and committed himself wholly to the communities in which he lived.
He served in the United States Air forceForce, where he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sgt.
He taught Special Education at Fort Lee High School for thirty years, serving as a mentor and guide to the thousands of students he engaged. In addition, he served as President of Fort Lee Education Association (FLEA), where he worked tirelessly to support and protect his colleagues throughout the district.
In Upper Greenwood Lake he served as Vice President and Beach Manager for the UGL POA, and as a life member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Department, Company 5 where he served as President, Relief Secretary, and Chaplin. Andy's greatest passion was in the knowledge he could share, and everyone who knew him will miss his stories, his laughter and his heart.
Andy was pre-deceased by his wife Kim and is survived by his daughter Erica, his son-in-law Giorgio and his grandchildren Andrew and Mila.
Services for Andy will be held on Monday January 27 from 4-8PM at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the West Milford Burnout Fund.