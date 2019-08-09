|
Andrew J. Mulkern
Hudson, FL - Andrew J. Mulkern (Andy) of Hudson, Florida passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Co. Galway, Loughrea, Ireland on May 6, 1928, Andy immigrated to the United States and married his beloved Marie Mulkern (nee Staunton) in 1960. They lived in the Bronx and then moved to New Jersey where they raised their three children. Before retiring to Hudson in 1990, Andy was a carpenter with Carpenters Local Union 608 in New York. During his retirement, he was an active parishioner of St. Michael The Archangel Church in Hudson, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and derived great joy from serving the homebound. He was a volunteer sacristan at St. Michael's, and a devoted member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society where he served for many years as their spiritual leader. In 2014 he was presented the St. Jude Award by Bishop Lynch in St. Petersburg, Florida. When he wasn't serving those in need, he enjoyed following the NY Giants, Rangers and Yankees and the company of his family and many loyal, kind friends. Andy will be lovingly remembered by his 3 children and their spouses, Jerard Mulkern (Grace), Mary Creange (Daniel) and Ann Russo (Phillip), and his loving companion, Margaret Rossi. He will also be fondly remembered by his 4 granddaughters, Alex Creange, Olivia Mulkern, Emily Mulkern, and Julia Creange. He was predeceased by his wife Marie with whom he shared 50 wonderful years. At the time of his death, he was mourning the passing of his 98 year old sister, Kathleen Mulkern. He was also predeceased by siblings Carmel Duffy, Jimmy and Willie Mulkern all of whom lived in Ireland. There will be a funeral Mass Monday, August 12, 2019, 10am, at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.