Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Rushnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Rushnak Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Rushnak Jr. Obituary
Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr.

Wood-Ridge - Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr. 87, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Bayonne to the late Josephine and Andrew J. Rushnak, Sr. He was an Air-Force veteran of the Korean War serving from 1951-1955 and a member of the former V.F.W. Post 3616 in Wood-Ridge. Before retiring, Andrew was a truck mechanic for Hostess Cakes in Saddle Brook. Beloved husband of Regina (nee Frankowski) Rushnak. Devoted father of Linda Rushnak and Andrew J. Rushnak, III and his wife Stacy. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Fabiano. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, August 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday, August 12th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now