Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr.
Wood-Ridge - Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr. 87, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Bayonne to the late Josephine and Andrew J. Rushnak, Sr. He was an Air-Force veteran of the Korean War serving from 1951-1955 and a member of the former V.F.W. Post 3616 in Wood-Ridge. Before retiring, Andrew was a truck mechanic for Hostess Cakes in Saddle Brook. Beloved husband of Regina (nee Frankowski) Rushnak. Devoted father of Linda Rushnak and Andrew J. Rushnak, III and his wife Stacy. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Fabiano. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, August 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday, August 12th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com