Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Andrew J. Sventy

Kinnelon - Andrew J. Sventy, of Kinnelon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. He was 88 years young. Memorial Visitation will take place on Wed., Feb. 20th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834. Funeral Service will take place on Thurs., Feb. 21st at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to or . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
