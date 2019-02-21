|
Andrew James Mejury
Los Angeles, CA - Andrew James Mejury, age 46, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew grew up in Midland Park, New Jersey, where he was very involved in the community. He was an accomplished soccer player, performed in local theater, attended West Side Presbyterian Church, earned the Eagle Scout Award, and graduated in 1991 from Midland Park High School.
He attended college and served in the United States Marine Corps for four years as a Field Radio Operator, earning the Rifle Expert Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with one star) and a Good Conduct Medal. Though he was humble about his military service, Andrew was always quick to serve and support fellow veterans.
Andrew worked as a telecommunications engineer in Los Angeles. He lived there with his wife of more than 20 years, Marisa O'Brien, together enjoying a rich family of friends and their children. He loved to golf, attend concerts, dance, and cook. A lifelong fan of the New York Rangers and New York Giants, he managed to salvage an otherwise poor season by winning his fantasy football league. He was always up for sharing a good laugh.
He is predeceased by his father, James Mejury of Midland Park, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Marisa O'Brien; his mother, Carol Ann Mejury of Midland Park, NJ; his siblings: Karen Mone of Concord, MA; Janice Bosland of Lincoln, NE; Elaine Mazurek of Midland Park, NJ; several O'Brien brothers and sisters in-law; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Andrew was godfather to niece Isabelle Mone of Concord, MA and Liam Risinger of Los Angeles, CA.
A memorial service will be held at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1pm with reception to follow.
A celebration of life will also occur in Los Angeles, with details to follow.