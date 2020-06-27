Andrew Joseph Kovach
1928 - 2020
Andrew Joseph Kovach

Palisades Park - Kovach, Andrew, Joseph , age 91, of Palisades Park, on Friday June 26, 2020. Born on July, 21, 1928 in Mona Ville, West Virginia to the Late Andrew and Helen (nee: Disco) Kovach. He was one of seven: the eldest child. His family moved to Hells Kitchen, NYC He was the owner/operator at Drew-Wal Machine and Tool Corp of Little Ferry. Community service came natural to Andy. He was in so many of the town's clubs and activities, too numerous to mention. He was a councilman in Palisades Park for many years and served as interim mayor. He served in the National Guard. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee: Zucchelli). Devoted father of Doreen Ann. Loving brother of the Michael, Steven, Betty Neil. Predeceased by his siblings, James Kovach, Helen Stutts, and Mary. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 10:30 - 11:30 at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at 11:30 for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Michael R.C. Church at 12. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Michael R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
