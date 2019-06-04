Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Andrew Joseph Lincoln Jr. Obituary
Andrew Joseph Lincoln, Jr

Paterson - Lincoln, Jr, Andrew Joseph age 64 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on June 1, 2019. Loving father of Mona Grace Lincoln of Paterson, Ashley Lincoln of TN, Teena Morton of SC, Hattie Lincoln of FL, and Scott Lincoln. Dear grandfather of Colby Lincoln, Landry Ellis, Hayden Harvey, Kevin Lebedynski, and Zachary Morton. Loving brother of Robin Lincoln of Paterson, Clinton Weist, Barbara Messano of FL, and Neil Lincoln of AZ. Andrew is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in New Castle, DE he lived in Paterson for most of his life. He was a Carpenter for the Paterson Board of Education, for 12 years before retiring in 2016. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Cremation will be private at the request of the family. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
